Ankara supports Baku's aggression against Karabakh

Ankara has rushed to blame Armenia for ‘attacking’ Azerbaijan. As spokesperson of the President of Turkey Ibrahim Kalin declared, Ankara supports Baku and ‘condemns the latest actions of Armenia’. Although Baku launched aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Ankara rushed to blame Armenia for ‘attacking’ Azerbaijan.
Early this morning, the Azerbaijani side started actively shelling along the entire length of the line of contact, targeting peaceful settlements and civilians as well. As a result, there are victims and injured parties, a woman and child died. The Armed Forces of Artsakh shot down two helicopters and three UAVs and destroyed three tanks of the adversary.
“We strongly condemn Armenia’s attack on Azerbaijan. Armenia has once again violated international law and shown that it has no interest in peace and stability. Turkey stands in full solidarity with Azerbaijan and unreservedly supports its right to self-defense,” Kalin tweeted.