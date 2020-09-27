News
Russian and Armenian FMs discuss situation in zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Russian and Armenian FMs discuss situation in zone of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov has discussed the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

According to the press release of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov has expressed serious concern about the ongoing large-scale military operations on the line of contact and the news about victims and injured persons. The Russian foreign minister underscored the need for an immediate end to the military operations and stated that Russia, along with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, will continue its mediation efforts for stabilization of the situation.

The press release also states that a conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Bayramov will be held soon.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
