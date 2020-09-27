His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia PM

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians posted the following on his Facebook page:

“A short while ago, I held phone talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

We discussed the situation caused by Azerbaijan’s aggression and stressed the importance of the consolidation of the potential of all Armenians around the world.

I express my support to the authorities of Armenia, namely the Prime Minister, underscoring the importance of joint efforts and consolidation in the sacred act of defending Artsakh and keeping the borders impregnable.”