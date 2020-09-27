News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia PM
His Holiness Karekin II holds phone talks with Armenia PM
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians posted the following on his Facebook page:

“A short while ago, I held phone talks with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

We discussed the situation caused by Azerbaijan’s aggression and stressed the importance of the consolidation of the potential of all Armenians around the world.

I express my support to the authorities of Armenia, namely the Prime Minister, underscoring the importance of joint efforts and consolidation in the sacred act of defending Artsakh and keeping the borders impregnable.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos