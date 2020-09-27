News
Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor says Sisian Medical Center in urgent need of voluntary blood donors
Armenia Syunik Province deputy governor says Sisian Medical Center in urgent need of voluntary blood donors
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia Narek Babayan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Sisian Medical Center is in urgent need of voluntary blood donors.

Those who wish to donate blood are asked to contact nurse Vardush Tevanyan (phone number: 094 66 38 11).

Sincerely, Sisian Medical Center”

Today at around 7:15 a.m. Azerbaijan used artillery and strike UAVs and launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan forces, targeting settlements in the deep rear as well, including the capital Stepanakert.
