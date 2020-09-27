News
Monday
September 28
News
First company of volunteers of ARF-D leaving for Artsakh by order of Armenia MOD
First company of volunteers of ARF-D leaving for Artsakh by order of Armenia MOD
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


By the order of the Minister of Defense of Armenia, the first company of volunteers of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party under the subordination of the Ministry of Defense is leaving for the frontline, as reported Chairman of the ARF-D Supreme Body Simon Simonyan, who added that the volunteers will leave Yerevan for Artsakh to perform their duties.

Earlier, member of the ARF-D, former head of the special battalion of Shushi, Colonel Artashes Mkhitaryan had declared that hundreds of volunteers of the Volunteer Movement (established after the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016) are ready to go to the frontline and stand with Armenian soldiers and officers in case of need.

Today, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against the military posts of the Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), that is, along the entire length of the line of contact. The military attack of the Azerbaijani army was accompanied by shelling and air strikes, including shelling and air strikes targeted at civilians and civilian objects.

Armenia and Artsakh have declared martial law and general mobilization.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has called on the personnel attached to troops to show up to their respective military registration offices.
