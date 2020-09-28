News
Armenia FM: This is massive escalation and the consequences for which Azerbaijan bears all responsibility
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said the following:

“This morning has been the proof of the intentions of Azerbaijan to push for their maximalist positions in an aggressive manner to put our people at risk. We have been consistently insisting that at the heart of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the security of our people and today have once again brought to prove that we have to care about the security of our compatriots, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh who have been firm on the defense of their freedom, of their security against this aggression. And the aggression is preplanned not just by Azerbaijan but with the massive support of Turkey which has its military presence and which has been showing its aggressive, unilateral support to Azerbaijan and aggressive approach towards Armenia. This is very, very disturbing and it’s a massive escalation and the consequences for which Azerbaijan bears all responsibility.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
