Iranian FM leads telephone negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has held telephone negotiations with Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan amid the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran today, according to TASS.

During the talks, “Iran’s foreign minister expressed concern over the created situation, as well as called on the sides to show restraint, immediately stop the military operations and launch negotiations within the framework of international law.”

Besides, “Zarif declared that Iran is ready to use all of its potential to achieve a ceasefire regime, initiate dialogue and establish peace and stability.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
