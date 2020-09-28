News
Monday
September 28
News
Monday
September 28
Thomas de Waal: Azerbaijan launched military action on line of contact first
Thomas de Waal: Azerbaijan launched military action on line of contact first
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In an interview with Ahval, famous British journalist and writer on the Caucasus Thomas de Waal expressed certainty that Azerbaijan moved in first and launched military action on the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

According to him, there is no reason for Armenia to kickstart another bout of conflict with Azerbaijan.

“Basically, Armenians won the war of the 1990s, they have all the territory they want,” de Waal said. “Their incentive is to normalize the status quo.”

“For various reasons, Azerbaijan calculates that military action will win it something,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos