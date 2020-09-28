News
Greece promises to assist Armenia in de-escalating conflict in Artsakh
Greece promises to assist Armenia in de-escalating conflict in Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Greece has condemned the loss of life and said it was ready to assist efforts to ease tensions in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The Greek Foreign Ministry announced this on its Twitter page after the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Armenia Nikos Dendias and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Sunday evening.

In a telephone call with Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, FM Nikos Dendias reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between Greece and Armenia, condemned loss of lives, and expressed Greece's readiness to assist efforts for immediate de-escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the statement said.

On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, in gross violation of international humanitarian law and the logic of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, launched—using missiles, artillery and aviation—a full-scale offensive along the line of contact, targeting the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army and peaceful settlements.
Հայերեն and Русский
