Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

During the night the battles continued with different intensity. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Monday morning wrote this on her Facebook page

“Early in the morning, Azerbaijan resumed its offensive operations, using artillery, armored vehicles, including the ‘TOS’ heavy artillery system.

“The Armenian subdivisions firmly have been repelling encroachments of the Azerbaijani subdivisions, undertaking appropriate actions, causing significant losses of the adversary’s personnel and equipment,” Stepanyan added. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
