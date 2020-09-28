Armenia MOD: We have no request from Azerbaijan to retrieve their bodies

YEREVAN. – No, we do not have a request from Azerbaijan to retrieve their bodies. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this Monday morning during a briefing.
"The [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] Defense Army had released a video showing the many corpses of the servicemen of Azerbaijani troops. It has been officially announced that there are several dozens of corpses left on our side," he said, adding that there were no living military personnel of the adversary captured on Armenian side, and there were solely many corpses.