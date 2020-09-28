News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: We have no request from Azerbaijan to retrieve their bodies
Armenia MOD: We have no request from Azerbaijan to retrieve their bodies
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – No, we do not have a request from Azerbaijan to retrieve their bodies. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, stated this Monday morning during a briefing.

"The [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] Defense Army had released a video showing the many corpses of the servicemen of Azerbaijani troops. It has been officially announced that there are several dozens of corpses left on our side," he said, adding that there were no living military personnel of the adversary captured on Armenian side, and there were solely many corpses.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos