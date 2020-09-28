News
Armenia envoy to Russia: Turkey transferred about 4,000 militants to Azerbaijan from Syria
Armenia envoy to Russia: Turkey transferred about 4,000 militants to Azerbaijan from Syria
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The militants transferred to Azerbaijan by Turkey from Syria are already taking part in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"According to our information, Turkey has recently transferred about 4,000 militants from Syria to Azerbaijan. They are already taking part on that side... They are being trained in a militant camp and transferred there," the ambassador said when asked whether militants from Syria were taking part in the hostilities in Artsakh.

According to him, however, the ethnic composition of these militants is difficult to determine.
