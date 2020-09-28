News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Statement by Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Secretary-General on escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Statement by Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Secretary-General on escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Vladimir Norov has issued the following statement on the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone:

“The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is extremely concerned with the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

We hope that the opposing parties will soon step back from using force and begin negotiations based on the principle of peaceful resolution of disputes for the sake of ensuring security and stability in the region.

We confirm our readiness to further expand multilateral and multi-sectoral cooperation with Azerbaijan and Armenia as our partners in the SCO dialogue in the context of strengthening mutual trust, friendship and neighbourly relations across Eurasia.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos