News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia Ambassador condemns belligerent statements by Georgia parliament's Azerbaijani MPs
Armenia Ambassador condemns belligerent statements by Georgia parliament's Azerbaijani MPs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In his interviews with Georgia’s leading Rustavi 2 and Imedi television networks and Georgian Public Television, Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan touched upon the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Turkey’s destructive actions, Azerbajian’s use of hirelings and Azerbaijan targeting peaceful civilians.

According to Armenpress, in his interviews, Sadoyan condemned the belligerent statements by Azerbaijani MPs of the Parliament of Georgia, stating that multinational Georgia is not the country, the deputies of the parliament of which can make such statements.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Minutes ago we hit a UAV again. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on his Facebook page.
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos