Armenia Ambassador condemns belligerent statements by Georgia parliament's Azerbaijani MPs

In his interviews with Georgia’s leading Rustavi 2 and Imedi television networks and Georgian Public Television, Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan touched upon the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Turkey’s destructive actions, Azerbajian’s use of hirelings and Azerbaijan targeting peaceful civilians.
According to Armenpress, in his interviews, Sadoyan condemned the belligerent statements by Azerbaijani MPs of the Parliament of Georgia, stating that multinational Georgia is not the country, the deputies of the parliament of which can make such statements.