Armenian MP: Government sets up mechanism to coordinate urgent issues
Armenian MP: Government sets up mechanism to coordinate urgent issues
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Varazdat Karapetyan today posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear friends,

Today the government set up a mechanism to coordinate urgent issues.

You can address the heads of villages and then regional governors to work as volunteers, make an investment, provide assistance or with any other issue.

It is wonderful that our nation is able to self-organize, but today we need tasks that are coordinated and tasks that are directed from one center.

Please, reach agreements with the heads of villages and regional governors before taking action.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
