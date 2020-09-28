News
Karabakh Ombudsman visits civilians wounded as a result of Azerbaijani aggression
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan today visited civilians, recovering in medical institutions in Stepanakert, wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression.

The Ombudsman got acquainted with the circumstances of injury cases, the health status and needs of civilians, and confirmed that all the means within the Human Rights Defender's authorities will be used to restore the violated rights of injured. The Ombudsman also met with a pregnant woman wounded during hostilities and assured that the lives of the mother and kid are not in danger. He stressed that all the wounded should be under the special care of the state.

Artak Beglaryan strongly condemned the targeted attacks of Azerbaijan on civilian settlements and infrastructures, calling them gross violations of International Humanitarian Law. The Ombudsman stressed that these are other manifestations of the armenophobic policy of Azerbaijan, for the appropriate assessment and prevention of which the international community also bears its share of responsibility.
