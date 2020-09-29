Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again

Earlier, he had noted that Azerbaijan was starting a strong artillery preparation and was preparing for another attack against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
And in her turn, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, had stated that the battles with different intensities continue, accompanied by artillery preparation by the adversary.
"As of now, Armenian units have pushed back the attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces in several directions of the line of contact, launching punitive actions in some areas, causing significant losses of manpower and equipment to the adversary.
"In particular, early in the morning, a group of adversary’s attacking armored vehicles was hit in the southern direction [of Artsakh]," she had added.