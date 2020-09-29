News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.66
EUR
565.55
RUB
6.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Armenia MOD representative: Minutes ago we hit UAV again
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Earlier, he had noted that Azerbaijan was starting a strong artillery preparation and was preparing for another attack against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

And in her turn, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, had stated that the battles with different intensities continue, accompanied by artillery preparation by the adversary.

"As of now, Armenian units have pushed back the attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces in several directions of the line of contact, launching punitive actions in some areas, causing significant losses of manpower and equipment to the adversary.

"In particular, early in the morning, a group of adversary’s attacking armored vehicles was hit in the southern direction [of Artsakh]," she had added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis
And used air power in the direction of the positions…
 MFA: This lie aims to prepare ground for aggression against Armenia
The Ministry issued a statement denying the Azerbaijan defense ministry’s allegation that…
 Karabakh army destroys Azerbaijani outposts, armored vehicles
The spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry posted footage…
 Armenia parliament majority leader: Signing of military-political alliance with Artsakh being discussed
We are discussing our potential adequate response to the developments…
 Armenia MOD representative: Adversary started strong artillery preparation
It is preparing for another attack…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Group of adversary attacking armored vehicles hit in southern direction of Karabakh
Armenian units have pushed back the attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces in several directions of the line of contact…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos