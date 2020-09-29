Serbia President calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan for peaceful settlement of crisis

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan for a peaceful settlement of the crisis, TASS reported.
"We want peace; they [Armenians and Azerbaijanis] are two brotherly and friendly peoples for us. We want them to stop all this as soon as possible. It sounds like a formality that there is no alternative to peace, but believe me, peace is more important than anything. We believe that our brother and friend Armenians and Azerbaijanis will find the strength to achieve this," Vucic said.