Armenia and Russia Security Councils' Secretaries discuss situation on Karabakh border
Armenia and Russia Security Councils' Secretaries discuss situation on Karabakh border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today had a telephone conversation with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, as reported the Office of the Security Council of Armenia.

Grigoryan touched upon the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border and underscored the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijan’s tendencies to move the conflict into the territory of the Republic of Armenia and target civilians. He also emphasized that the Defense Army of Artsakh is completing all combat tasks brilliantly and keeping the situation under full control and noted the destructive stance of Turkey which is having a negative impact on regional security.

Patrushev expressed deep concern over the created situation and developments and underscored the need for an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

On September 27 at around 7:15 a.m. Azerbaijan, using artillery and attack UAVs, launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces, targeting also settlements located in the deep rear. On that day, Armenia and Artsakh declared martial law.

Currently, Azerbaijan is shelling the villages of Armenia’s Vardenis town, and one civilian has been killed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
