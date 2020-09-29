BREAKING NEWS on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 84 soldiers killed, Azerbaijan shells Armenian villages

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents breaking news on the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes:

SUMMARY

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line.

The Armenian side has already reported 84 soldiers killed.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the Azerbaijani authorities and accused Yerevan of escalating the conflict.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the parties to immediately cease fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation. The leaders of France, Austria, Germany, and other European countries also called for a suspension of hostilities and the start of talks.

ARMENIAN VILLAGE SHELLED

In the meantime, Azerbaijan began the shelling of the Armenian villages.

According to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the Armenian defense ministry representative, the villages of Vardenis town of Gegharkunik Province were being shelled by Azerbaijan.

CIVILIAN KILLED IN SHELLING

A civilian has been killed during the shelling of the Armenian villages, the MFA said in a statement.

“In contempt of the continuing calls of the international community to end the hostilities, Azerbaijan, with the active encouragement, political and military support of Turkey, is expanding the geography of hostilities to the territory of the Republic of Armenia," the statement said.

CIVILIAN BUS ON FIRE

A civilian bus is on fire in Vardenis, Armenia, after being hit by an Azerbaijani attack UAV.

Earlier, Shushan Stepanyan, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson had written on her Facebook page that the Azerbaijani army opened fire on the Vardenis military unit of Armenia’s Armed Forces, as well as used airpower in the direction of the positions.

"This action of the adversary was preceded by the disinformation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia allegedly shelled—from the Vardenis region—into the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan. Thus, in fact, the adversary has attempted to prepare the ground to substantiate its further actions," she wrote.