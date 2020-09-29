News
MFA: Civilian killed by adversary’s shelling of Armenia’s Vardenis
MFA: Civilian killed by adversary’s shelling of Armenia’s Vardenis
YEREVAN. – The Foreign Ministry of Armenia on Tuesday issued a statement on Azerbaijan’s attempt of aggression against Armenia.

“This morning, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia issued a statement revealing the Azerbaijani disinformation, which was aimed at preparing grounds for military operations in the direction of the Vradenis region of the Republic of Armenia.

Minutes after this disinformation the Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the civilian-military infrastructure in the Vardenis region, including targeting the civilian population, as a result of which one civilian was killed. 

In contempt of the continuing calls of the international community to end the hostilities, Azerbaijan, with the active encouragement, political and military support of Turkey, is expanding the geography of hostilities to the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] will give adequate military-political response to Azerbaijan’s consistent attempts to undermine regional security and peace,” the statement reads.
