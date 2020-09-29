MOD representative: Civilian bus on fire in Armenia’s Vardenis after being hit by Azerbaijan drone

A civilian bus is on fire in Vardenis, Armenia, after being hit by an Azerbaijani attack UAV. Military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about this on his Facebook page, and, also, posted a respective photo.
Earlier, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, had written on her Facebook page that the Azerbaijani army opened fire on the Vardenis military unit of Armenia’s Armed Forces, as well as used air power in the direction of the positions.
"This action of the adversary was preceded by the disinformation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia allegedly shelled—from the Vardenis region—into the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan. Thus, in fact, the adversary has attempted to prepare the ground to substantiate its further actions.
"Wait for a harsh response,” Stepanyan had added.
Վարդենիսում քաղաքացիական ավտոբուսն է այրվում հարվածային ԱԹՍ-ի հարվածից։Опубликовано Արծրուն Հովհաննիսյան Понедельник, 28 сентября 2020 г.