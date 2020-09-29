Ombudsman: Villages of Armenia’s Vardenis region are under Azerbaijan shelling since morning

Villages of Vardenis Region, Gegharkunik Province of Armenia are under shelling from Azerbaijani side since morning. Data collected by us proves that peaceful population is under targeted attacks. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Tuesday noted this in a statement.

“One civilian is killed as a result of shelling, as urgently confirmed to the Human Rights Defender of Armenia by official sources.

Alarming complaints to our hot line have been received from civilians of the villages being bombarded.

We also received alerts from the health care staff of Vardenis Neuropsychological social-care home confirming that shelling caused fear among patients. The fact of shelling has been also confirmed by results of the Human Rights Defender’s immediate official requests.

Photos have been provided to the Human Rights Defender evidencing the shelling.

A civilian bus was attacked by an UAV earlier this morning,” the statement also reads.