European Parliament Vice-President condemns Azerbaijan's hostilities against civilians
European Parliament Vice-President condemns Azerbaijan's hostilities against civilians
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Speaker of the European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo has expressed concern over the armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“This conflict may destabilize the South Caucasus. I strictly condemn Azerbaijan’s hostilities against civilians, in full violation of humanitarian law.

I also strictly condemn the rhetoric through which [President of Turkey Recep] Erdogan is actively supporting Azerbaijan’s actions. I hope for the compact interference of the European Union before the situation explodes,” he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
