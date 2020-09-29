European Parliament Vice-President condemns Azerbaijan's hostilities against civilians

Deputy Speaker of the European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo has expressed concern over the armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“This conflict may destabilize the South Caucasus. I strictly condemn Azerbaijan’s hostilities against civilians, in full violation of humanitarian law.
I also strictly condemn the rhetoric through which [President of Turkey Recep] Erdogan is actively supporting Azerbaijan’s actions. I hope for the compact interference of the European Union before the situation explodes,” he tweeted.