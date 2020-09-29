Turkish and German FMs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and Germany Mevlut Cavusoglu and Heiko Maas have discussed the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as stated in the tweet of the German Foreign Office.
“FM Heiko Maas and FM Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanged views on conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan around Nagorny Karabakh. Fighting must cease, peaceful solution remains key,” the German Foreign Office tweeted. The ministers also discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean where the territorial disputes between Turkey and Greece have escalated.