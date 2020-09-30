Macron: I say to Armenia and Armenians — France will play its role

I say to Armenia and Armenians — France will play its role. This is what President of France Emmanuel Macron declared during a news conference in Riga.
“Turkey’s political statements are reckless and dangerous. France is concerned by those belligerent messages, especially Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan to seize Karabakh which we view as unacceptable,” he said.
As reported earlier, Macron will lead negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh with the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States.