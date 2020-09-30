News
Macron: I say to Armenia and Armenians — France will play its role
Macron: I say to Armenia and Armenians — France will play its role
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I say to Armenia and Armenians — France will play its role. This is what President of France Emmanuel Macron declared during a news conference in Riga.

“Turkey’s political statements are reckless and dangerous. France is concerned by those belligerent messages, especially Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan to seize Karabakh which we view as unacceptable,” he said.

As reported earlier, Macron will lead negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh with the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
