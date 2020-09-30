Karabakh Ombudsman announces names of civilians killed after being targeted by Azerbaijan

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has posted on his Facebook page the data of civilians who have died after being targeted by Azerbaijan since September 27, including the civilians who died in Martakert today, adding that he expresses condolences to the families of all the deceased and that there has to be an appropriate evaluation of Azerbaijan’s crimes and the criminals need to be punished.
The civilians are the following: Victoria Gevorgyan, Ellada Balayan, Lesmonia Stepanyan, Erik Grigoryan, Hrant Khachatryan, Lyuba Mamunts, Larisa Mamunts.