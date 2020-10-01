News
EU leaders to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
EU leaders to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) will be in the focus of the EU heads of states and governments, who will gather in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day EU special summit, TASS reports.

As the EU High Representative told reporters in Brussels, after the summit, the aforesaid heads of states and governments will call for an immediate end to hostilities between the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In addition, the EU leaders will urge third countries not to interfere in the situation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
