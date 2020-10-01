US Congressman urges to immediately reinstitute cease-fire in Karabakh conflict zone

US Congressman Michael McCaul, Republican Leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the following statement on the recent resumption of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.
“The recent escalation of violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh is extremely troubling. The tragic loss of life and impact on the innocent civilian population is unacceptable. I urge both sides to immediately reinstitute a cease-fire, return to the negotiating table in good faith, and strongly discourage other actors from engaging outside of the [OSCE] Minsk Group formula.”