Armenia PM congratulates China on 71st anniversary of its formation

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the formation of China. The message reads as follows:
“I cordially congratulate you on the 71st anniversary of the formation of the People’s Republic of China.
Under your leadership, China succeeded in overcoming COVID-19 and continues the fight against the consequences of COVID-19 with steadfast actions, setting a brilliant example for the world and supporting friendly countries.
I attach great importance to the high-level dialogue and policy of mutual support between our countries in the period of changes taking place in the international arena.
I remember our meeting and exchange of ideas during my visit to China last year during which we outlined the vector for the development of our countries and the strengthening of relations called for using the wide potential for multisector partnership through the Belt and Road Initiative.
I am certain that the agreements will continue to be implemented for the benefit of our countries and for the welfare of the Armenian and Chinese peoples.
I wish you good health, more success and all the best, and I wish the friendly Chinese people peace and welfare.”