Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict: First Syrian fighter of Ankara-backed factions killed in Azerbaijan

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has documented the death of the first Syrian fighter of Turkish-backed factions in Azerbaijan after being shot, SOHR reported.

Reliable sources have informed the SOHR that Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries were sent to join the battles in Azerbaijan, while their sole mission was supposed to be protecting the oil fields.

The sources have confirmed that the number of Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijan approximates 320, and they have been transported by Turkish security companies. It is worth noting that these fighters have not participated in any battles so far.

“Most of the Syrian fighters sent to Azerbaijan are of Turkmen descent, and they went to Azerbaijan under the pretext of ‘defending the national cause’, while the Turkish-backed Arab factions refused to send their fighters to Azerbaijan,” SOHR sources added.