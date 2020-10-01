News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.41
EUR
571.78
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict: First Syrian fighter of Ankara-backed factions killed in Azerbaijan
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict: First Syrian fighter of Ankara-backed factions killed in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has documented the death of the first Syrian fighter of Turkish-backed factions in Azerbaijan after being shot, SOHR reported.

Reliable sources have informed the SOHR that Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries were sent to join the battles in Azerbaijan, while their sole mission was supposed to be protecting the oil fields.

The sources have confirmed that the number of Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijan approximates 320, and they have been transported by Turkish security companies. It is worth noting that these fighters have not participated in any battles so far.

“Most of the Syrian fighters sent to Azerbaijan are of Turkmen descent, and they went to Azerbaijan under the pretext of ‘defending the national cause’, while the Turkish-backed Arab factions refused to send their fighters to Azerbaijan,” SOHR sources added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD representative: All Azerbaijan offensive attempts have failed
And the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army is not always conducting defensive battles only…
 Artsakh Defense Army hits Azerbaijan combat helicopter, it crashes in Iran
The Karabakh Ministry of Defense states that…
 Al Arabiya: Israel sending weapons to Azerbaijan
“Two cargo flights from Israel have already landed in Baku today,” a source said...
 Artsakh MOD spokesman: Azerbaijan army has 130 casualties, 260 wounded as of Wednesday
We are ready for any development…
 Khatibzadeh: Iran will not allow deployment of terrorists in areas adjacent to its northern borders
The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Azerbaijan drone is downed near residential district of Karabakh’s Askeran (PHOTOS)
It was hit by the Artsakh Defense Army…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos