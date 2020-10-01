France official: EU must stand firm against Turkey

The European Union must stand firm against Turkey, and this could mean possible sanctions, French junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday, Reuters.
“In the short-term there must be signals of resolve. We will see if there are sanctions,” he said on broadcaster France 2 television.
On September 27, the Azerbaijani army launched an attack along their entire line of contact with the Artsakh Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, targeting the settlements in the deep rear. Since that day, martial law has been declared in both Armenia and Artsakh.