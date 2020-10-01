News
France official: EU must stand firm against Turkey
France official: EU must stand firm against Turkey
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The European Union must stand firm against Turkey, and this could mean possible sanctions, French junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday, Reuters.

“In the short-term there must be signals of resolve. We will see if there are sanctions,” he said on broadcaster France 2 television.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani army launched an attack along their entire line of contact with the Artsakh Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, targeting the settlements in the deep rear. Since that day, martial law has been declared in both Armenia and Artsakh.
