US lawmaker calls on Congress to immediately suspend all military aid to Azerbaijan

US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo has released the following statement ( https://eshoo.house.gov/media/press-releases/eshoo-statement-azerbaijan-s-attacks-against-republic-artsakh ) Wednesday condemning Azerbaijan’s military attacks against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh):
“Azerbaijan’s unprovoked aggression against the Republic of Artsakh will not be tolerated by the United States or the international community. Reports of Turkey’s involvement and direct support of Azerbaijan’s attacks are equally troubling and unacceptable. Azerbaijan must immediately cease all attacks against Artsakh, and the Trump Administration must work quickly to deescalate this growing conflict. I also call on Congress and the Administration to immediately suspend all military aid to Azerbaijan.”