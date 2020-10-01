News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russia Security Council: Transfer of Syrian and Libyan militants to Nagorno-Karabakh extremely dangerous
Russia Security Council: Transfer of Syrian and Libyan militants to Nagorno-Karabakh extremely dangerous
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

During a consultation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the permanent members of the Security Council stated that the transfer of militants from Syria and Libya to the region to fight against Nagorno-Karabakh is extremely dangerous, as reported Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.

“During the consultation, special attention was paid to the situation on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. Once again, the participants said they were extremely concerned about the ongoing battles. Vladimir Putin informed the participants of the consultation about the joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh that the leaders of Russia, the US and France are preparing to make,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia defense minister meets with France Ambassador
The defense minister informed that the volume...
 Karabakh Defense Army: Planes and helicopters downed by air defense units were SU-25 and MI-24
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reported...
 Garo Paylan: Turkey only country supporting war in Artsakh
In an interview with the Turkish Bianet, Garo...
 Macron reaches agreement with Putin, Trump on exchange of information on Karabakh
“We are working to return the situation to normal and to unconditionally cease fire,” the French president said…
 Nursultan Nazarbayev concerned over escalation of situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh
Nazarbayev also “supported the joint...
 World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games issues statement
Representing different countries, our objective...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos