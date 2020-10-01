Russia Security Council: Transfer of Syrian and Libyan militants to Nagorno-Karabakh extremely dangerous

During a consultation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the permanent members of the Security Council stated that the transfer of militants from Syria and Libya to the region to fight against Nagorno-Karabakh is extremely dangerous, as reported Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov.
“During the consultation, special attention was paid to the situation on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh. Once again, the participants said they were extremely concerned about the ongoing battles. Vladimir Putin informed the participants of the consultation about the joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh that the leaders of Russia, the US and France are preparing to make,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson said.