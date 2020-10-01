Moscow hopes dialogue with Washington will help find a solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that Moscow hopes that its dialogue with Washington will help find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.
According to him, Russia and the US maintain intensive contacts. “We hope the work will be significant from the perspective of overcoming the current crisis in terms of politics,” the diplomat said, adding that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict concerns a number of countries and there is an approbated format. “Special assignments ambassadors and foreign ministers deal with those contacts,” he said.