Thursday
October 01
Member of European Parliament: Macron to raise issue of expulsion of Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group
Member of European Parliament: Macron to raise issue of expulsion of Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers tweeted that the European Parliament is holding a closed meeting devoted to the escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

“President Emmanuel Macron confirmed France has evidence on Turkey supporting Azerbaijan with Islamists from Syria. He will ask the European External Action Service if the European Union has condemned Turkey’s interference in the conflict and if it considers the expulsion of Turkey from the OSCE Minsk Group,” he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
