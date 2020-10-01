BREAKING NEWS on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 01.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 01.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh:

NKR SHARES PHOTOS

https://news.am/eng/news/605408.html

Artsakh defense ministry has shared photos of the consequences of the shelling of peaceful settlements by Azerbaijan.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line in Karabakh.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have declared martial law and mobilized their armed forces.

FIRES IN ARMENIA

https://news.am/eng/news/605407.html

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan took to her Facebook to share an update on the Nagorno-Karabakh clashes.

According to her, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired on Vardenis-Sotk road in Armenia.

LAVROV, CAVUSOGLU

https://news.am/eng/news/605420.html

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergei Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu thoroughly discussed the escalation of tension around Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers expressed serious concern over the ongoing armed confrontation and spoke in favor of an immediate cessation of hostilities. The inadmissibility of the involvement of militants of illegal armed formations from other regions in the conflict was noted.

INJURED REPORTERS

https://news.am/eng/news/605411.html

Artsakh government will take care of transporting wounded French journalists from Stepanakert to Yerevan.

Karabakh doctors on Thursday operated on two journalists of the Le Monde.

The journalists of the world-famous Le Monde came under fire from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Martuni, and were seriously injured.

MACRON ON SITUATION

https://news.am/eng/news/605423.html

There is no justification for the strikes that were made from the territory of Azerbaijan on Sunday, President of France Emmanuel Macron declared as soon as he arrived at the EU Summit in Brussels.

According to him, France will do everything possible for the rapid cessation of the conflict.

Macron added that he told President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about this.