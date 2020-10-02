News
Karabakh Defense Army: Situation in conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight
Karabakh Defense Army: Situation in conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The situation in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijani conflict zone was relatively stable and tense during the night.

The Artsakh Defense Army informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that the exchange of fire—from artillery and firearms—continued in separate directions, but no significant changes were recorded in the operative and tactical situation.

At this moment, hostilities have resumed in all directions of the frontline. The units of the Defense Army continue to stop all the attacks of the adversary, causing the latter to suffer losses of manpower and military equipment.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
