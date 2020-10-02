Artsakh presidential spokesman: There will be proportionate response

BREAKING NEWS on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Two Le Monde reporters leave Armenia for France

Armenia MOD representative: There are wounded civilians in Stepanakert

Armenia MOD: They struck Stepanakert

Armenia media outlets call on international community to strongly condemn Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Artsakh air defense forces downed Azerbaijan combat plane, 2 drones

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan is using cluster munitions (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD spokesperson presents Azerbaijan losses to this day

Two Le Monde reporters are taken to Yerevan hospital

Armenia MOD representative: Smerch rocket just hit Artsakh’s Hadrut

Artsakh Security Council holds special enlarged meeting

Armenia MFA: This aggression against Karabakh must immediately cease

Artsakh Defense Army: We found out, monitor types, country, command of UAVs used by Azerbaijan

Israel MFA regrets Armenia decision to withdraw its ambassador

Karabakh Defense Army: Israeli-made radiotelephone found near killed adversary officer

Karabakh Defense Army: Loss of adversary’s military personnel is about 830

Chile Chamber of Deputies adopts decision in support of Artsakh

Artsakh Defense Army deputy commander: 54 more fighters of army have fallen

Footage, report from Karabakh frontline

Karabakh Defense Army: Situation in conflict zone was relatively stable, tense overnight

Artsakh Defense Army shoots down Azerbaijan combat helicopter

MOD spokesperson: Early in morning Armenian forces shot down Azerbaijan warplane, drone in Artsakh

Over 30 US Congress members introduce bipartisan resolution condemning Azerbaijan aggression

Pompeo: US discourages internationalization of Karabakh conflict

Macron: More than 300 Syrian Islamists moved to Karabakh conflict zone via Turkey

European Council calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia PM holds phone conversation with US presidential adviser

MOD spokesperson: 4 UAV’s shot down in Armenia

Artsakh MFA: Methods used Azerbaijan, Turkey pose serious security threat to all countries of region

Armenia PM reports downing of fourth UAV of adversary in skies of Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces

Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 civilians dead, over 60 wounded

Armenia PM: 3 of 4 of enemy's UAVs destroyed in Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces

Artsakh Defense Army releases video and photos of killed Azerbaijani servicemen

Call of Union of Journalists of Armenia to all active media organizations and human rights organizations of the world

Armenia MOD: Adversary's UAV downed in skies of Kotayk Province

Armenia PM congratulates China on 71st anniversary of its formation

Armenian Unified Information Center: Air Force operating in territory of Armenia, no need to panic

Armenia PM congratulates Cyprus President on Independence Day

MFA: Armenia, Artsakh will do everything possible to hinder Turkey-Azerbaijan attempts to destabilize region

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fires artillery at Gegharkunik Province's Shatvan village, civilian killed

Armenia calling Ambassador to Israel for consultations

Armenia MFA: No information about possible meeting devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia MFA comments on possibility of recognition of Artsakh's independence

MFA: OSCE Minsk Group only acceptable format for Armenia

Armenian Republican Party: Centrist Democrat International adopts special resolution devoted to Artsakh conflict

Catholicos of All Armenians visits wounded soldiers (PHOTO)

Artsakh doctors manage to save life of French journalist seriously wounded after Azerbaijani shelling in Martuni

Erdogan offends Armenia again

Yerevan requests CSTO PA to deprive Afghanistan of its observer status

Armenia MFA: Turkey aspires to turn Azerbaijan's territory into training base for terrorists

Member of European Parliament: Macron to raise issue of expulsion of Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group

Shelling of civilian infrastructures and settlements continued in Karabakh's Hadrut and Martuni today (PHOTO)

India expresses serious concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Macron: No justification for Azerbaijan's strikes

Artsakh government to take care of transporting wounded French journalists from Stepanakert to Yerevan

Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armen Ashotyan: European Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee holding closed session devoted to Karabakh

Karabakh Defense Army releases new video showing downing of Azerbaijani UAVs

Moscow hopes dialogue with Washington will help find a solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue

NATO creates military mechanism for resolving conflicts between Greece and Turkey

Azerbaijani projectile falls on house in Parviskhanlu village of Iran, 6-year-old wounded

Karabakh family's baby born in Yerevan

Artsakh defense ministry shares photos of peaceful settlements shelled by Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Armed Forces fires on Vardenis-Sotk road in Armenia

Hundreds of Armenians gathered in front of PACE in support of Armenia

Armenia MOD releases new video showing army striking Azerbaijan's footholds and military equipment

Civilian killed in Karabakh's Martuni after Azerbaijani shelling

Four-Day Artsakh War hero Kyaram Sloyan's brother leaving for Karabakh

Armenia parliament officially addresses CSTO PA Secretariat

Armenia 3rd President receives Russia Ambassador

Armenia defense minister meets with France Ambassador

Karabakh Defense Army: Planes and helicopters downed by air defense units were SU-25 and MI-24

Garo Paylan: Turkey only country supporting war in Artsakh

Macron reaches agreement with Putin, Trump on exchange of information on Karabakh

Nursultan Nazarbayev concerned over escalation of situation surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh

Dollar goes up in Armenia

World Committee of Pan-Armenian Games issues statement