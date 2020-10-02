Belgium-Armenians calling on Europe to act for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Yesterday starting from 5:30 p.m. more than 1,000 people who were primarily of Armenian descent, taking advantage of the fact that the European Council was holding a summit, gathered at Schuman Square to make a call for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and to demand that the leaders of Belgium and other European countries act urgently to reestablish peace in the region.

Since the Azerbaijani armed forces’ attack on Nagorno-Karabakh with the support of Turkish forces on September 27, the battles between Armenians and the Turks and Azerbaijanis haven’t stopped. Armenians and manifesting good will are mobilizing around the world and calling on the international community to act for peace.

During the rally held in Brussels, the speakers called on ending the battles, viewed Azerbaijan as an aggressor in the conflict and underscored the fact that the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are far from being ‘separatists’ and are indigenous people of the region.

Among the speakers were Father Zatik from the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church in Brussels, as well as Chairman of the Committee of Armenians of Belgium Nicola Tavitian, who welcomed the statement that President of France Emmanuel Macron made before the summit of the European Council, affirming the information according to which Turkey has sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan launched the conflict with Turkey’s support.

News and photos by Armine Hareyan