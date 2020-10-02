Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has 540 casualties, 700 wounded, loses 45 armored vehicles, 6 planes, 3 helicopters, 6 UAVs

According to the data summed up at 21:00, Azerbaijan has suffered 540 casualties, has over 700 wounded servicemen, has lost nearly 45 armored vehicles and 6 planes, most of which were not shot down from the sky, as well as 3 helicopters and 6 UAVs. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a briefing today.

“The battles continued. The adversary changed its tactic to a certain extent several times in an attempt to carry out offensive operations. The Armenian Armed Forces are heroically thwarting all the strikes, making the adversary suffer dire losses in terms of armored vehicles, artillery and manpower force. Currently, the situation remains tense, the battles continue. The directions are the north and south. Our Armed Forces mainly continue defense, but they are also carrying out military operations of other nature in certain places,” Hovhannisyan said.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s tactic to target peaceful civilians, Hovhannisyan said the following: “Unfortunately, the adversary has had this tactic for the past two to three days, targeting peaceful civilians with weapons of large calibers. Today the adversary struck Hadrut twice and Stepanakert twice with missiles, hurting a large number of peaceful civilians and causing damage to structures, civil defense institutions and infrastructures.”