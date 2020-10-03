News
US Embassy instructs its staff, their families not to leave Yerevan
US Embassy instructs its staff, their families not to leave Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The US Embassy in Armenia, citing the ongoing military confrontations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has urges US citizens currently in a safe location to avoid non-essential in-country travel.

“The U.S. Embassy has instructed Embassy employees and their family members not to travel outside of Yerevan Province. In accordance with previous security alerts, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia also continues to urge U.S. citizens to avoid travel south of Yerevan, east of Lake Sevan, and east of the M4 and M16 Highways north of the Dilijan National Park and up to the border with Georgia in Tavush province. Do not travel to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The U.S. Embassy encourages U.S. citizens to monitor local news reporting. The U.S. Embassy will continue to monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed,” the respective statement by the Embassy also reads.

The diplomatic mission also calls, in particular, to avoid crowds and demonstrations, as well as to notify friends and family of their safety.
