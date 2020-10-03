Acting US assistant secretary of state to leave for Turkey to discuss situation in Caucasus

Ambassador Philip Reeker, Acting US Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs, will visit Turkey to discuss the situation in the Caucasus. This is reported on the website of the US State Department.
It is noted that Reeker will visit Istanbul and Ankara on October 3-5.
According to the respective press release, Ambassador Reeker will meet with his counterparts in Turkey, a NATO ally, to develop US-Turkish relations and discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus.