News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Acting US assistant secretary of state to leave for Turkey to discuss situation in Caucasus
Acting US assistant secretary of state to leave for Turkey to discuss situation in Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ambassador Philip Reeker, Acting US Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs, will visit Turkey to discuss the situation in the Caucasus. This is reported on the website of the US State Department.

It is noted that Reeker will visit Istanbul and Ankara on October 3-5.

According to the respective press release, Ambassador Reeker will meet with his counterparts in Turkey, a NATO ally, to develop US-Turkish relations and discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Caucasus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan is using LAR-160 artillery rocket cluster munitions (PHOTOS)
Against the civilian population of Artsakh...
 Syria militants not being transferred to Azerbaijan via Georgia, Tbilisi says
The head of the State Security Service of Georgia stated…
 MFA: We call on international community to recognize Artsakh Republic independence
The Ministry released a statement it on Saturday…
 Artsakh army destroying combat positions of attacking Azerbaijan
Armed Forces Media has published a new video…
 Turkey projectile falls on Armenia village
MOD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan on Saturday posted a photo…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Missiles fired at civilian facilities in capital Stepanakert
Azerbaijan continues to violate all the written and unwritten rules of war…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos