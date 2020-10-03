News
Armenia PM to France 24: Talks on peaceful settlement will be possible when terrorists, Turkey leave
Armenia PM to France 24: Talks on peaceful settlement will be possible when terrorists, Turkey leave
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Serious talks on a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be possible when the terrorists and Turkey leave the region—together with their goals. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with France 24.

Civilization cannot but win; the will to live, the people who have the right to live cannot but win. There is no doubt that the Armenian people, who live on planet Earth for several millennia, have the will to live, he said.

And asked whether he would like to say something to the people of Azerbaijan, too, Pashinyan responded that he can only say one thing to the people of Azerbaijan: Ask themselves how well they know the truth about their own people, their own government, and its wealth, financial dealings, and goals.

Pashinyan expressed a view that the people of Azerbaijan are hostages in the hands of their dictatorial government, and for the dictatorial rule of Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev, Armenians have always been a convenient image of enemy whereby he seeks to circumvent democracy, freedom, human rights and freedom of speech in Azerbaijan.
