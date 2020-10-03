Foreign journalists unable to reach Karabakh from Armenia to due to shelling

A group of foreign journalists cannot leave Armenia for Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) due to the dangerous situation on the road, one of the journalists told RIA Novosti.

"We left [Armenia’s capital] Yerevan yesterday, but on the way it became known that the road was under fire, the bomb had hit a bridge on the road. So they had to spend the night in [Armenia’s] Goris [town]," this journalist told RIA Novosti.

As per this news reporter, the aforesaid group includes journalists from the BBC, SkyNews, and some other media.

Artsakh Information Center has confirmed this information. "They [the adversary—the Azerbaijani army] have already started firing on big buses, the inscription 'Press' does not save, so it is very dangerous. It is not yet clear whether it will be possible to organize their crossing [into Artsakh]," said a Center representative.