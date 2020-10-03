News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Foreign journalists unable to reach Karabakh from Armenia to due to shelling
Foreign journalists unable to reach Karabakh from Armenia to due to shelling
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A group of foreign journalists cannot leave Armenia for Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) due to the dangerous situation on the road, one of the journalists told RIA Novosti.

"We left [Armenia’s capital] Yerevan yesterday, but on the way it became known that the road was under fire, the bomb had hit a bridge on the road. So they had to spend the night in [Armenia’s] Goris [town]," this journalist told RIA Novosti.

As per this news reporter, the aforesaid group includes journalists from the BBC, SkyNews, and some other media.

Artsakh Information Center has confirmed this information. "They [the adversary—the Azerbaijani army] have already started firing on big buses, the inscription 'Press' does not save, so it is very dangerous. It is not yet clear whether it will be possible to organize their crossing [into Artsakh]," said a Center representative.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia NSS presents facts about Turkey participation in ongoing hostilities at Karabakh conflict zone
As well as about the presence there of mercenary terrorists and the panic among them…
 Armenia MOD: Artsakh army destroyed large group of Azerbaijan armored vehicles preparing for attack
The adversary's offensive plans have failed in one of the directions…
 Syria media presents data on, photos of 4 Syrian terrorists killed in Artsakh
The Syrian ombudsman's office had reported about 28 Syrian terrorists who were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Artsakh Defense Army has 51 more casualties
These servicemen also have fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression…
 Iran considers its territory’s shelling by Karabakh conflict parties to be unacceptable
As per the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs…
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan political-military leadership will pay high price
The Ministry issued a statement on the recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos