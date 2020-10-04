News
Artsakh President: I visited different units on the front line, there is inspiration, deeds, heroism everywhere
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan has shared new post from the front line.

Dear compatriots,

I am just back from the frontline. I have been in various sections - inspiration, feats, and heroism are abundant everywhere. Our victory is indivertible, as the behavior of our defenders is an exemplary manifestation of the collective strength and everlasting nature of our nation,” he said. “I want to convey special gratitude to the Defense Army and the command staff for carrying out the set tasks brilliantly.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
