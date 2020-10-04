Artsakh President: I visited different units on the front line, there is inspiration, deeds, heroism everywhere

Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan has shared new post from the front line.
Dear compatriots,
I am just back from the frontline. I have been in various sections - inspiration, feats, and heroism are abundant everywhere. Our victory is indivertible, as the behavior of our defenders is an exemplary manifestation of the collective strength and everlasting nature of our nation,” he said. “I want to convey special gratitude to the Defense Army and the command staff for carrying out the set tasks brilliantly.”