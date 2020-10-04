Artsakh Defense Army denies information on Mataghis village capture and shares new video

The Artsakh Defense Army denied information about the capture of the village of Mataghis in the Martakert region of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic by Azerbaijani forces.

The response came following the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Azerbaijani forces allegedly occupied Mataghis.

The footage shows the defeat of a convoy of cars on the road leading to Mataghis.

“Fighting continues along the entire length of the contact line. The most fierce battles are fought in the northern and southern directions, the enemy is constantly making attempts to attack, but they fail,” the Defense Army noted.