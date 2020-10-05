News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Arab League chief: Turkey's role in increased tension in Caucasus will not end well for Ankara
Arab League chief: Turkey's role in increased tension in Caucasus will not end well for Ankara
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Arab League head has warned Turkey over its role in increased regional tension in the Caucasus and Mediterranean regions, saying that “it will not end well” for Ankara, Arab News reported.

Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said in a televised statement: “Turkey is facing a group of differences with regional and superpower parties to a degree that will not end well for it or its leadership.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is interfering in Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Libya militarily,” he added.

“Erdogan also interfered in the Caucasus between Azerbaijan and Armenia, collided with Greece and Cyprus, and attacked the eastern Mediterranean in the [natural] gas areas, which made a large and influential country like France send fighters and an aircraft carrier to Cyprus.

“Even Italy, which was understanding of many of the Turkish positions, went to France. Everyone is telling Erdogan now that he will face consequences for his actions.

“It annoys me that the Syrians use mercenaries to fight with Azerbaijan against Armenia ... It is very sad that Syrian mercenaries are being used by Erdogan in cases that are unrelated to Turkey,” Aboul Gheit said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA statement disseminated in OSCE
On the need to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh…
 ECHR receives Armenia request to take interim measure against Turkey
Due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)…
 Armenia PM: US needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful villages, populations
Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to The New York Times, in which he referred to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)…
 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative founders to donate $1mn to Hayastan All Armenian Fund and establish $1mn special fund
Funds will support immediate humanitarian needs and the education and well-being of Armenian children affected by the war…
 What type missiles is Azerbaijan firing at Stepanakert?
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia gave details…
 Armenia MOD representative: Is video about Armenia, Artsakh or another war altogether?
A while ago, disinformation was disseminated by the Azerbaijani side that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos