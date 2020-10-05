Artsakh: Defense Army withdraws its troops for tactical purposes

Defense Army withdrew its troops for tactical purposes in some sectors of the front, Artsakh president spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook

"To avoid unnecessary speculation, I would like to note that in some areas of the front line, the Defense Army, for tactical purposes, has withdrawn its troops in order to:

a) avoid unnecessary losses;

b) inflict more damage on enemy troops.

The achievements are significant in both respects.

The army command continues to professionally conduct battles, and the day is not far off when we will see the demoralized enemy army retreat in panic. And the decision has already been made, we will not stop," he wrote.