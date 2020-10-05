News
Tuesday
October 06
News
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone
Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone.

According to the Kremlin press service, on the initiative of the Armenian side, a phone talk between Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place.

The discussion of the aggravated armed confrontation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has acquired a large-scale character and leads to serious losses on both sides, including civilian casualties, was continued. Vladimir Putin reiterated the urgent need to end hostilities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
