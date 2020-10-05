Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone.
According to the Kremlin press service, on the initiative of the Armenian side, a phone talk between Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place.
The discussion of the aggravated armed confrontation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has acquired a large-scale character and leads to serious losses on both sides, including civilian casualties, was continued. Vladimir Putin reiterated the urgent need to end hostilities.