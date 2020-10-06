NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 06.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes as of 06.10.2020:

OFFENSIVE

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have launched a large-scale attack in the southern direction of the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan, throwing reserve forces, and a large amount of military equipment, including tanks and artillery, to the battlefield, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote on his Facebook.

"The adversary also ignores the security of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A large number of the adversary’s [military] capacity is being destroyed methodically and continuously," Hovhannisyan added.

In the meantime, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan posted on her Facebook page that Azerbaijan has started shelling Stepanakert.

ARMENIAN CASUALTIES

The Artsakh Defense Army has reported that 21 more Armenian servicemen have fallen.

Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who have heroically fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression.

AZERBAIJANI CASUALTIES

The Armenian Unified Infocenter has presented the adversary’s losses ever since hostilities began on September 27.

Accordingly, Azerbaijan's losses are as follows: 3,454 casualties, 126 drones, 16 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 379 armored vehicles, and 4 Smerch-type rocket launchers.

MILITANTS IN KARABAKH

Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia Sergey Naryshkin says thousands of militants of terrorist organizations in the Middle East are being transferred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, RT reports.

Commenting on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Naryshkin expressed certainty that the sides will return to the negotiating table.

Earlier, President of France Emmanuel Macron had declared that 300 Syrian militants have been transferred to Baku through the Turkish city of Gaziantep, identified, and belong to the group of terrorists in Aleppo.

Insiders of the Syrian opposition reported that 93 mercenaries of Syria have been killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and out of those 93, the bodies of 53 have been transferred to Syria. Another source of the Syrian opposition had declared that, as of October 1, there are 322 ‘well armed’ Syrian mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh.

PASHINYAN, PUTIN DISCUSS KARABAKH

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone.

According to the Kremlin press service, on the initiative of the Armenian side, a phone talk between Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place.

The discussion of the aggravated armed confrontation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has acquired a large-scale character and leads to serious losses on both sides, including civilian casualties, was continued. Vladimir Putin reiterated the urgent need to end hostilities.